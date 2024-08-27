Marco Reus makes dream LA Galaxy debut | Energy Moment of the Matchday

If his first MLS appearance is any indication, Marco Reus is poised to take LA Galaxy to another level.

The Borussia Dortmund and Germany legend provided the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 29 thanks to a dominant debut.

With Saturday's home match against Atlanta United scoreless, Reus subbed on in the 62nd minute and immediately changed the tone at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Reus, who joined LA in mid-August, assisted Riqui Puig's curling opener before sealing a 2-0 win with a clinical close-range finish.

"I'm here to help my teammates and to get better every single day ... to bring new energy into this team," Reus said post-match. "Like I said, the energy was really good when I arrived here. It was really easy for me to join this group because we have really good people around the team."

Reus kept the Galaxy atop the Western Conference standings with 52 points, four shy of Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami CF.

"It's not about me. It's about the team that we can continue this way," the three-time German Bundesliga Player of the Year added. "We want to be champions after the season. So we take it game by game."