Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for friendlies vs. USA, Mexico

Twelve MLS players were named to head coach Jesse Marsch's 23-man roster for Canada's September international friendlies against FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosts the United States and Mexico.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (8)
- Sam Adekugbe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Olympique de Marseille
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Mathieu Choinière - Grasshopper Club Zurich
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
FORWARDS (7)
- Stephen Afrifa - Sporting Kansas City
- Theo Bair - AJ Auxerre
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Liam Millar - Hull City
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
September friendlies
- Sept. 7 vs. United States - 4 pm ET | Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas
- Sept. 10 vs. Mexico - 8:30 pm ET | AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
After a historic fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa América, Canada return to action with their focus fully on the 2026 World Cup that will take place on home soil in less than two years.
With the bulk of the squad that reached the final stages of the Americas' most prestigious national team tournament over the summer, Les Rouges are set to face fellow World Cup co-hosts and traditional Concacaf rivals the United States and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
Montréal, Vancouver, Toronto and Portland each have two call-ups – with veterans Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio highlighting a group that also includes rising 'Caps wingback Ali Ahmed and CFMTL defender Joel Waterman.
Copa América standouts Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC), Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United) also got the nod from Marsch.
Stephen Afrifa, the eighth overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, earned his first call-up thanks to a breakout season with Sporting Kansas City.
MLS alumni
Former Vancouver star Alphonso Davies, long linked to a summer move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, has been included in Marsch's squad as he begins his seventh season with Bayern Munich.
Two recent outgoing MLS transfers will also feature: Moïse Bombito, who departed the Colorado Rapids for Ligue 1 side OGN Nice in an MLS-record fee for a center back; and Mathieu Choinière, the CF Montréal homegrown who's on his way to Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zurich.