Canadian Championship: Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps punch tickets to final

The sides will now face off with the Voyageurs Cup trophy on the line in the tournament final slated for Sept. 24 or 25, with the winner receiving a bid to next year's Concacaf Champions Cup .

An all-MLS Canadian Championship final is set as both Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC advanced past Canadian Premier League foes in their semifinal matchups.

That tally leveled the aggregate score following Forge FC's 2-1 result in Leg 1 of the series on July 10, putting Toronto through on away goals.

Lorenzo Insigne scored what turned out to be the series-clinching goal in the 50th minute, crashing onto a cross from fellow Italian Federico Bernardeschi and converting past Forge goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat.

Toronto FC advanced past Canadian Premier League side Forge FC as a 1-0 victory at BMO Field saw the Reds through on the away goals tiebreaker after the series finished level at 2-2 on aggregate.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Pacific FC 0

The Whitecaps also punched their ticket to the final by topping CPL side Pacific FC 1-0 at BC Place to deliver a 2-0 aggregate series victory.

Scottish attacker Ryan Gauld got the decisive goal in the 11th minute, pouncing on a rebound attempt and smashing into the roof of the net. The scoreline mirrored the result the 'Caps took in the away leg on July 10, when they topped Pacfic 1-0 at Starlight Stadium.

Head coach Vanni Sartini's side will be looking to take home the Voyageurs Cup for a third consecutive season after winning the competition in both 2022 and 2023.

