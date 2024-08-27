Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal transfer Mathieu Choinière to Swiss club

CF Montréal have transferred homegrown midfielder Mathieu Choinière to Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zurich, the club announced Tuesday.

The Canadian international departs with 11 goals and 10 assists in 119 appearances for Montréal. The 25-year-old also won two Canadian Championship titles.

Choinière, a two-time MLS All-Star, originally signed with Montréal in 2018.

"We are very happy for Mathieu, and I would like to congratulate him on his exceptional career with the club," CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement.

"We have been supporting his development since the age of 12, and he has made remarkable progress thanks to his work ethic and passion for soccer. Mathieu aspired to experience the European game, and his departure is another fine example of the sporting project we are building in Montréal. We wish him the very best of success in Switzerland and for the remainder of his career."

Choinière is Montréal's fifth outgoing player this summer after defender Ruan (to FC Dallas) and forwards Mason Toye (to Portland Timbers) and Ariel Lassiter (to Chicago Fire FC) were all traded within MLS. Additionally, forward Chinonso Offor was transferred to Bulgarian side Arda Kardzhali.

With eight games remaining, Montréal are 11th in the Eastern Conference and two points outside the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spots.

