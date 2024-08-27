CF Montréal transfer Mathieu Choinière to Swiss club

"We are very happy for Mathieu, and I would like to congratulate him on his exceptional career with the club," CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement.

"We have been supporting his development since the age of 12, and he has made remarkable progress thanks to his work ethic and passion for soccer. Mathieu aspired to experience the European game, and his departure is another fine example of the sporting project we are building in Montréal. We wish him the very best of success in Switzerland and for the remainder of his career."