Philadelphia Union transfer Damion Lowe to Saudi Arabian team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Philadelphia Union have transferred center back Damion Lowe to Saudi Pro League side Al-Akhdoud, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Jamaican international has also played for Seattle Sounders FC (2014-16) and Inter Miami CF (2022), tallying 3g/1a in 56 career MLS matches.

“We greatly appreciate Damion’s efforts in his two years with the Union,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“He is a strong, tough defender who was able to make an impact on our backline and while we will miss his presence on the field, this is an incredible opportunity for Damion. We wish him luck in this next chapter.”

Lowe is the Union's third major outgoing transfer this summer after striker Julián Carranza joined Feyenoord (Eredivisie) and midfielder José Martínez joined Corinthians (Brazil).

Philadelphia are 10th in the Eastern Conference (27 points), one spot below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.