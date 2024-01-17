Your Wednesday Kickoff: Can the West catch up to the East in 2024?

New York City FC have acquired attacker Hannes Wolf from German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach. Wolf, a 24-year-old former Austrian youth international, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Wolf arrives with 51 goals and 40 assists in 238 professional matches, having also played extensively for Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg and Championship side Swansea City.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

No.

Good, glad we could get that out of the way. Big shoutout to Betteridge's law of headlines for helping us out there. That’s our show folks, we’ll see some of you tomorrow. You can stop here if you want, but the rest of us are going to hang around to talk this out a little more.

We talked about this a lot last year. The gap between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference would have killed Evel Knievel if he tried to jump it. Based on points alone, sixth-place Atlanta United would have finished tied for top four out West. If they had played a full Western Conference schedule, they likely would have finished even higher. And Atlanta looked incredibly mid for 80% of the season.

When it came down to MLS Cup between each conference’s third seed, it felt like LAFC had a shot because they’re LAFC. Realistically, the Crew were far and away the better side at that point. If it had been any other team besides LAFC, there wouldn’t have even been a pause in picking Columbus. Honestly, it would have been hard to consider any non-LAFC team in the West a favorite against the majority of the Eastern Conference playoff teams.

That’s a little harsh and clearly based on highly subjective opinions and hypotheticals. Welcome to The Daily Kickoff. Our power comes from the fact you technically can’t prove us wrong. So, let’s take it one step further and put the 2023 West up against the 2023 East on a neutral field in a Best of 1001 series. Here’s how we envision the results…

FC Cincinnati over St. Louis CITY SC Seattle Sounders FC over Orlando City SC Columbus Crew over LAFC Philadelphia Union over Houston Dynamo FC New England Revolution over Real Salt Lake Atlanta United over Vancouver Whitecaps FC Nashville SC over FC Dallas Sporting KC over New York Red Bulls San Jose Earthquakes over Charlotte FC Portland Timbers over CF Montréal Minnesota United FC over NYCFC D.C. United over Austin FC LA Galaxy over Chicago Fire FC Inter Miami CF over Colorado Rapids [Bye] over Toronto FC

Final tally here: East wins 8-6. Five of the West’s six wins came in spots eight through 13. And they really only got a win before that based on Seattle having better underlying numbers than Orlando and because I kind of felt bad. That one was a toss-up. Same for SKC over New York. A few tweaks here and there and we could have easily been at 10-4.

Right now, with the full understanding that most everyone’s rosters are incomplete, it doesn’t feel like the gap has closed this offseason. It’s been a quiet month out West. And even LAFC, who are as sure a bet as any, have serious flaws they still need to address. There are questions along the back line after the departure of Giorgio Chiellini and Diego Palacios. We don’t know what level Hugo Lloris will be at in goal. A midfield that struggled last year feels paper thin. Carlos Vela may not be around. And things are reportedly getting weird with Denis Bouanga’s future. They have a ton of work to do.

The fallback here, of course, is Seattle. And even though it’s fair to feel good about their roster and their new probable DP signing, Pedro de la Vega, we don’t know how the 22-year-old will take to the league and we don’t know if he’ll be the answer to their issues in attack. No one is a sure thing in this conference.

If it sounds like we’re complaining, that’s only because that’s our default. Trust me when I say we’re excited to see if an entire conference can finish within six points of each other from top to bottom. Honestly, we’re getting a little emotional just thinking about it. We have no idea what’s going to happen, but it seems like extreme parity is going to be the norm in the West this year.

At least for now. There’s still a long way to go this offseason.