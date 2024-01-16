Contenders, pretenders & stars: 5 questions as MLS preseason begins

To help set the stage as 2024 preseason gets underway, let’s run through five big questions from across MLS.

With transfer rumors flying, new coaches getting settled, and more than enough time to dream up trophy-filled scenarios involving your favorite club, everything is in play. But on the other side of hope sits a pile of questions. Things are always unsettled in preseason, to one degree or another. Rosters are unfinished, tactics are slowly developing, and the future is murky.

Things can change, but the bookmakers (and most of us, I’d imagine) have zeroed in on four primary MLS Cup contenders for the 2024 campaign: Inter Miami CF, LAFC, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati. Odds are those teams will be good-to-great this year. Still, each of those clubs have some very real flaws to address with the regular season kicking off in fewer than 40 days.

Let’s start with Miami, shall we?

Tata Martino has an absurd amount of talent at his disposal, but he also has a puzzle to solve when it comes to managing minutes. Many of Inter Miami’s key players are over 30, and participating in a host of different competitions this year will strain the fitness of a team that’s already going to (perhaps by design) struggle to defend in transition. Add in the challenge of navigating Lionel Messi’s absence during the Copa América and things get a bit more complicated.

For LAFC, their biggest flaw rests in the unknown. There’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to their roster build. John Thorrington has two open Designated Player spots to work with, a reportedly disgruntled star in Dénis Bouanga, and at least one missing piece in every line of the field. Even if all the pieces fall into place, they’ll be fighting to find chemistry early in the year.

FC Cincinnati need to find someone to start next to Obinna Nwobodo in midfield (maybe Junior Moreno returns). But their obvious weak point relative to last year is in the attack. What’s the plan with Álvaro Barreal if the European transfer links come true? Can they replace Brandon Vazquez after the striker's transfer to Monterrey? And, uh, what’s happening with Aaron Boupendza? Cincy’s attacking numbers could be on the decline in 2024.

Columbus have few roster needs, but have complacency to stave off and a defensive approach to sharpen. After winning MLS Cup in December and keeping most of their roster intact, it’s clear the Crew have the talent to run it back. But opponents have had an offseason to game plan for a team that wasn’t anything more than average defensively last season.