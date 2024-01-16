Eastern Conference: What every team needs in the transfer market

The Western Conference version of this column was pubbed yesterday. Today we’ve got a team-by-team look at the Eastern Conference, going in reverse alphabetical order. This might be the only time all year Toronto FC are at the top of any sort of standings!

MLS preseason officially begins this week, and while there are what I would consider an unusual number of clubs with fully fleshed-out rosters, virtually everybody has at least one or two things they still need to address before the 2024 regular season kicks off the last week of February.

Clarity on the Italian DPs

We’ve heard time and again, from reports on both sides of the pond, that both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi want out. But I’m writing this on Jan. 15, and not only are both guys still here, but there are zero specific reports saying that any move anywhere for either is imminent.

If these guys had lived up to their billing last year, that might be a good thing. It might be the kind of situation where a new coach could get through to them and get both to show the kind of game-breaking talent each is still expected to have.

But we kept waiting for that to happen in the back half of 2023 and it just didn’t, right? So either both guys are washed, or both guys are so unhappy that it’s affected their performance to the extent that they might as well be washed. Either way, it was effectively the same outcome on the field.