Minnesota United sign Costa Rican midfielder Alejandro Bran 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed midfielder Alejandro Bran on loan from Costa Rican top-flight side Herediano, the club announced Tuesday.

Bran's deal runs through the 2024 MLS season and has a purchase option.

The 22-year-old has played five times for Costa Rica's national team and, up until now, has spent his entire professional career in his home country. He arrives with 5g/8a in 82 matches, raising his profile at Herediano after stops at AD Guanacasteca, ADR Jicaral and Municipal Grecia.

In Minnesota, Bran joins a base-level midfield group that includes Honduran internationals Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales, as well as American players Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson.

Heading into 2024, Minnesota are seeking a new head coach while Cameron Knowles holds the interim role. Their regular season begins on Feb. 24 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

