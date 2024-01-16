San Jose Earthquakes sign goalkeeper William Yarbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed veteran goalkeeper William Yarbrough through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old former US international joins San Jose after his rights were acquired from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for a natural third-round selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Originally signed by the Rapids from Liga MX side Club León in 2020, Yarbrough has 33 clean sheets in 101 league appearances.

“William comes to us as a seasoned veteran with a championship pedigree,” San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “I’m looking forward to have him be part of our goalkeeper group in 2024.”

Colorado's first-choice 'keeper over the past four seasons, Yarbrough is moving on after the Rapids signed USMNT regular Zack Steffen from Manchester City as they undergo a rebuild under new head coach Chris Armas.

With Brazilian standout Daniel all but assured the No. 1 spot and JT Marcinkowski out long-term with a knee injury, Yarbrough gives San Jose depth. Homegrown Emmanuel Ochoa, 18, has featured regularly for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate San Jose Earthquakes II, but has yet to make his first-team debut.

The Earthquakes are looking to improve on their ninth-place finish in the Western Conference from last season under second-year manager Luchi Gonzalez. They begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).