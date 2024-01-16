Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Michael Halliday to new contract

Michael Halliday extension

© Mike Fiechtner / Sounders FC Communications

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed homegrown right back Michael Halliday to a new contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

Halliday, 20, enters his fourth season in the league after signing his first homegrown contract in mid-2020. The Apopka, Fla. native enjoyed his best year yet in 2023, tallying two assists in 18 regular-season appearances (nine starts).

Internationally, Halliday played a key role for the United States at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina last year, making four appearances in the Yanks' quarterfinal run.

“Mikey is someone that we’ve seen a lot of progress from since he first signed for the first team and completed the pathway from the academy,” Orlando EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s featured well in some key games both domestically and internationally with Concacaf Champions League last year and the FIFA U-20 World Cup, and we’re excited to see how he develops even further in the next few years.”

A rising contributor under head coach Oscar Pareja, Halliday provides depth at right back alongside Iceland international Dagur Thórhallsson

Orlando look to build on 2023's second-place Eastern Conference finish when hosting CF Montréal on Feb. 24 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) to start the new MLS season. Before that, the Lions travel to Canada to take on Cavalry FC on Feb. 21 in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

