LA Galaxy acquire forward Miguel Berry

LA receive: Miguel Berry

Miguel Berry ATL receive: 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick

The LA Galaxy have acquired the player rights to forward Miguel Berry from Atlanta United in exchange for LA’s natural second-round pick (No. 33) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Berry, 26, has recorded 11 goals and three assists in 75 career regular-season matches played across four MLS seasons with the Columbus Crew (2021-22), D.C. United (2022) and Atlanta United (2023).

“We are excited to work with Miguel and look forward to adding his attacking experience to our roster,” LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.

Heading into 2024, LA are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. They finished 13th in the Western Conference last year, hamstrung by injuries (36 points; 8W-14L-12D).