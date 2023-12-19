Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy acquire forward Miguel Berry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • LA receive: Miguel Berry
  • ATL receive: 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick

The LA Galaxy have acquired the player rights to forward Miguel Berry from Atlanta United in exchange for LA’s natural second-round pick (No. 33) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Berry, 26, has recorded 11 goals and three assists in 75 career regular-season matches played across four MLS seasons with the Columbus Crew (2021-22), D.C. United (2022) and Atlanta United (2023).

After Preston Judd was traded to the San Jose Earthquakes, Berry gives LA depth alongside Serbian international and U22 Initiative signing Dejan Joveljić. The Galaxy could also target a Designated Player No. 9 after parting ways with Chicharito.

“We are excited to work with Miguel and look forward to adding his attacking experience to our roster,” LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release.

Heading into 2024, LA are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. They finished 13th in the Western Conference last year, hamstrung by injuries (36 points; 8W-14L-12D).

