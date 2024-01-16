Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United acquire forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Jordan Adebayo-Smith - transfer
TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • MIN receive: Jordan Adebayo-Smith
  • NE receive: Up to $175k GAM

Minnesota United FC have signed forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith following a trade with the New England Revolution, the club announced Monday. He is now under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

To complete the deal, the Loons have sent New England $125,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to acquire Adebayo-Smith’s Affiliate Priority Player Rights. The Revs could receive an additional $50k in performance-based GAM as well.

Adebayo-Smith, 23, spent last season with the Revs' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New England Revolution II, where he scored 12 goals and added six assists in almost 2,400 minutes. Before joining New England, the East London native featured in the USL Championship for Tampa Bay Rowdies and New York Red Bulls II, producing 11g/4a in 58 combined appearances.

Minnesota's first-team striker group is currently led by Finnish international Teemu Pukki, while Adebayo-Smith, Tani Oluwaseyi and Patrick Weah are other options.

Minnesota, who are currently overseen by interim head coach Cameron Knowles, begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023 after finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

