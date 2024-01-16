Cowell to Chivas, Vazquez to Monterrey: What the Liga MX transfers mean

Within five days, two US men’s national team forwards have gone from MLS clubs to Liga MX giants.

There’s analysis to be had about Mexican clubs scouting American players, as well as why Cowell and Vazquez are landing in Liga MX rather than Europe. The transfers also introduce new storylines to Leagues Cup and potential Concacaf Champions Cup battles.

For now, let’s dive into what each player brings, their challenge ahead and how their ex-MLS club might replace them.

Yet in those moments when Cowell shined, you saw glimpses of a special talent. Just look at this pass:

Ever since Cowell’s debut in 2020, the words “raw” and “potential” have surrounded him. That’s because the Earthquakes ' homegrown product could dominate games with speed/power, but his end product around goal was sometimes lacking.

So I did not know that Cade Cowell had that in his bag. Pass of the Week. pic.twitter.com/jliE4Rl54M

Or even this golazo from the U-20 World Cup (yes, it was against a relative minnow in Fiji):

Vazquez? The 25-year-old is more of a finished product, a traditional striker whose combination of goalscoring instincts, link-up play, defensive work rate and aerial prowess is hard to match.

If Cowell delivers more consistently in the final third, then he turns from a 20-year-old with serious upside into a winger Concacaf teams – both at club and international levels – fear when he’s dribbling at them.

For the stats breakdown, Cowell departs San Jose with 10 goals with 15 assists in 104 MLS appearances. He’s already earned eight USMNT caps as well, scoring once. European clubs like Bologna (Italy) and Reims (France) reportedly showed interest in recent transfer windows, too.

Brandon Vazquez gets the party started in Cincy early. 🇺🇸 The USMNT striker with a wonder strike just 90 seconds into the game. #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/KDJzlheREF

Or make an instinctive run to get on the end of service:

A traditional No. 9, Vazquez brings numerous qualities that are required in the modern game. It’s no wonder clubs like Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) and Brentford (England) reportedly showed interest.

There are plenty more highlight clips we could have pulled. Vazquez produced 26g/12a in 62 regular-season matches for Cincy over the past two years, helping them win the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield while also earning MLS Best XI honors in 2022. With the USMNT, he’s scored four goals in eight caps.

Pressure. Intensity. Expectation.

Whatever descriptor you prefer, these MLS exports are entering a serious challenge at Liga MX clubs that demand trophies every year. And they won’t waltz into the starting lineup, getting pushed outside their comfort zone in a new environment.

It’s certainly not a make-or-break situation for Cowell (he’s still young), but playing for a “Big Four” team like Chivas will push him to grow on and off the field. He’ll need to fight for every opportunity under manager Fernando Gago and every play will be scrutinized. This is all a good thing for Cowell if he’s to fulfill his lofty potential.

Vazquez awaits a similar dynamic at Monterrey, who are trying to replace club legend Rogelio Funes Mori after he departed for Tigres UANL. And manager Fernando Ortiz already has Germán Berterame (one of Concacaf’s elite strikers) and Rodrigo Aguirre as options, two proven veterans.

Phrased another way, Vazquez will have to earn everything at Rayados. He’s stepping into an absolute pressure cooker where goals (or a lack thereof) are under the microscope. You either deliver or you don’t, and the standard is crystal clear.

Now, this isn’t to suggest anything like Cowell was coasting by at San Jose or Vazquez reached his ceiling at Cincy. Not even remotely. Rather, a change in scenery could do them a world of good – and they’ve stepped into huge clubs in the Western Hemisphere. Chivas and Monterrey are both Concacaf Champions Cup regulars who settle for nothing less than trophies and have demanding fan bases.