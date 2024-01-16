Transfer Tracker

DC United sign MLS SuperDraft pick Nathan Crockford

MLSsoccer staff

D.C. United have signed goalkeeper Nathan Crockford for the 2024 MLS season with options through 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

Selected in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Wisconsin, the 21-year-old had 43 saves over 17 appearances for the Badgers last season.

“We are signing a talented young goalkeeper in Nathan and he’s coming off a good season with the University of Wisconsin,” general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a release. “He has the qualities to be a successful goalkeeper in this league and he will be a great addition to our core goalkeeping group."

Prior to enlisting at Wisconsin, Crockford played two seasons at the University of California Los Angeles, leading the Pac-12 in 2022 with 63 saves, a .768 save percentage and eight clean sheets. He joins a goalkeeping corps highlighted by veterans Tyler Miller and Alex Bono.

Under first-year head coach Troy Lesesne, United kick off their 2024 MLS campaign on Feb. 24 when hosting the New England Revolution at Audi Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

