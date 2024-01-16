Every MLS player at the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament

As preseason camps unfold, 11 MLS players are in Venezuela competing at the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament.
They represent six South American nations and are chasing the continent's two tickets to the 2024 Summer Olympics, the U-23 competition held every four years – this time in Paris, France.
The added twist?
Only the top two teams in each group reach the knockout phase, increasing pressure on MLS/Conmebol players seeking an Olympics berth come Feb. 11 (final matchday). Games begin on Jan. 20 and can be viewed via FuboTV.
- Team: Argentina
- Group: B
Almada is already a World Cup champion, featuring alongside Lionel Messi as Argentina won at Qatar 2022. Now, come next summer in Paris, Atlanta United's star midfielder hopes to add an Olympic gold medal to his résumé.
In the meantime, Almada has 17g/31a in 60 career MLS matches since commanding a league-record incoming transfer record (reported $16 million from Vélez Sarsfield in 2022). This past season, he was an MLS Best XI pick and named MLS Young Player of the Year.
- Team: Colombia
- Group: A
- Team: Uruguay
- Group: B
A hard-nosed defensive midfielder, Araujo has 1g/5a in 64 matches for Orlando since arriving in January 2022 from Uruguayan top-flight side Montevideo Wanderers FC. He's also a 2022 US Open Cup champion and helped Orlando earn two straight Concacaf Champions Cup berths.
- Team: Colombia
- Group: A
Gómez was RSL's club-record signing (since broken) when joining last winter from Colombian power Millonarios FC. The winger showed his sparkplug ability in 2023, tallying 1g/6a in 30 matches as RSL reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Gómez, 21, made his Colombia senior debut last December and scored a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory over Mexico.
- Team: Paraguay
- Group: B
The first of Inter Miami's three U22 Initiative signings last summer (alongside Argentine youth internationals Facundo Farías and Tomás Avilés), Gomez is a quintessential box-to-box midfielder. The Libertad product helped IMCF win the 2023 Leagues Cup title and has already played seven times for Paraguay's senior national team.
- Team: Colombia
- Group: A
- Team: Uruguay
- Group: B
- Team: Colombia
- Group: A
An injury to Pablo Ruiz opened a spot in RSL's midfield, one Palacio filled last season while making 16 appearances across all competitions. That followed the 22-year-old joining the Claret & Cobalt after breaking through at Colombian side Atlético Nacional.
- Team: Brazil
- Group: A
Pirani initially joined D.C. United last summer from Brazilian side Santos FC, only for the MLS originals to recently exercise the loan deal's purchase option. The Brazilian attacking midfielder tallied 1g/0a in 10 games (all starts), output he hopes to increase under new head coach Troy Lesesne.
- Team: Colombia
- Group: A
Quiñónes experienced a breakout 2023 campaign in Houston after initially joining on loan from Colombian side Once Caldas, a move that's since been made permanent. The winger tallied 4g/2a in 28 league matches, helping the new-look Dynamo win the US Open Cup and reach the Western Conference Final.
- Team: Ecuador
- Group: A
Vite joined Vancouver midway through the 2021 season from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle. Now, the attacking midfielder is a two-time Canadian Championship winner and has 6g/5a in 58 league matches for the Whitecaps.