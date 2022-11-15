Your Tuesday Kickoff: What's Atlanta United's roster endgame for 2023?

Most MLS clubs have officially announced their end-of-year roster moves with eight teams unveiling their decisions yesterday. San Jose, Minnesota United, Vancouver, LA, D.C. United, Atlanta United, FC Dallas and Orlando City each announced their final decisions on player options and more. To see the full list of moves head here.

Longtime New York City FC defender Anton Tinnerholm is moving on after five seasons in the Big Apple. The 31-year-old former Swedish international will complete his MLS stint once his current contract with the Cityzens expires, in order to return to former club Malmö FF in his native country.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Welcome back to small-sided, the section where we take a quick look at what’s happening around the league. Do you get it? Small-sided like the tiny version of soccer, but it sounds like “small-sighted” which is pretty close to the more commonly used “short-sighted?” Anyway, that’s not what’s most important today. What’s most important today is we got final decisions on end-of-year moves for eight teams. And some of those moves deserve a little more attention.

There’s a lot of work to do here. However, the flip side of this is other teams around the league are begging for the kind of roster flexibility Orlando could have. For a team that got decent results without ever really playing the kind of soccer that captures the imagination, a refresh could be a blessing. At the very least, the Lions have become one of the offseason’s most interesting teams in an instant.

Tom “Country Bear Scoopboree’ Bogert says sources have indicated the Lions are still in discussions with Gallese and Pereyra in particular. They could be back and that would at least keep Orlando from having to find a new creative force in attack and a new goalkeeper capable of making Save of the Year-caliber stops. But these things are never a given. And even if they do return, Orlando will be tasked with finding a new left-back and new attacking depth while deciding if Wilder Cartagena, Andres Perea and Cesar Araujo will be enough in midfield following Urso’s departure.

That is a shocking amount of core players exiting a playoff team that won the US Open Cup this season. They could be heading into CCL with what feels like a brand new team. I mean, quick math and we’re talking about nearly 11,000 minutes gone from the 2022 season, and that’s just the outfield players.

The Lions might have had the most notable day of any club yesterday. They might have had the most notable end-of-year decisions of anyone in the league. Tesho Akindele, Joao Moutinho, Alexandre Pato, Mauricio Pereyra, Benji Michel and Pedro Gallese are all out. At least for now. Oh, and they also said goodbye to Junior Urso last week.

Hey, speaking of teams that were looking for flexibility, it seemed like Atlanta were maybe the team in the league that could use some increased freedom in their roster-building strategy. There are multiple players on the roster as of now you could reasonably suggest using a one-time buyout on. For a team that simply hasn’t lived up to standards over the last three seasons, you’d think a refresh in key areas might go a long way.

Which is why it’s been so surprising to see Atlanta double down on continuity the last few days. They signed fullback Brooks Lennon to a new contract last week and yesterday announced they had picked up an option on midfielder Matheus Rossetto. Lennon has been productive, even if there are arguments to make about his value relative to what his new contract might price out at. Rossetto has one goal contribution in the nearly 4,000 minutes he’s played since arriving in 2020 and outright lost his starting job to Amar Sejdic in 2022. Sejdic made $85.5k in 2022 while Rossetto made $550k.