World Cup: LAFC trio, Seattle Sounders' Arreaga make Ecuador roster

Ecuador’s 26-man roster, announced Monday by manager Gustavo Alfaro, includes the LAFC trio of midfielder José Cifuentes, midfielder Sebastian Méndez and left back Diego Palacios. The Sounders’ representative is center back Xavier Arreaga.

That MLS contingent helps open the tournament Nov. 20 against hosts Qatar, then caps Group A play against the Netherlands (Nov. 25) and Senegal (Nov. 29). The group’s top two finishers reach the 16-team knockout round, building toward a Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium.

This is Ecuador’s fourth-ever World Cup appearance and their first since 2014. The South American country grabbed Conmebol’s last automatic qualification spot (fourth) to reach Qatar.