Portland Timbers sign forward Felipe Mora to contract extension

“This is a unique situation in which Felipe’s unselfishness to work with the club in restructuring the contract, affords us the ability to continue to fully support him in his rehab process. We have confidence that he can return to being an impact-level player for us, and take pride in him being a member of this club.”

“We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person,” technical director Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

The 29-year-old Chilean international was limited to one goal across seven substitute appearances during the 2022 season, then underwent season-ending knee surgery in early August.

The Portland Timbers have signed forward Felipe Mora to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option in 2026, the club announced Monday.

Mora is entering his fourth season with Portland, totaling 19 goals and seven assists in 55 regular-season appearances (35 starts) for the club. He also helped them host MLS Cup 2021, scoring three times in four Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games that year.

“Felipe has been a very important figure to the success of our club during the past few years and we missed his contributions during the 2022 season,” head coach Giovanni Savarese said in a release. “Despite the adversities he has had to face, we have never seen him surrender.

“Knowing the hardworking and incredible person he is, I have no doubt he will come back stronger than ever and ready to continue to contribute to the team.”

Portland, who missed the playoffs by one point in 2022 (eighth in Western Conference), have Jarosław Niezgoda as their top out-and-out returning striker. Before coming to MLS, Mora played for Pumas UNAM in Liga MX.