Orlando City SC’s Pedro Gallese wins 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate fan vote

And the prize goes to El Pulpo.

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has won the 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate award for his jaw-dropping display during a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United on July 17.

With the game level in the 82nd minute, the Peruvian international went full superhero mode with a stunning leap that denied Dom Dwyer's curler into the upper corner. This brilliant piece of goalkeeping helped the Lions escape Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a valuable road point.

Gallese had a stellar 2022, recording a personal-best nine shutouts in the league while also earning a clean sheet as Orlando beat second-division side Sacramento Republic, 3-0, to win the US Open Cup title.

An Orlando player also won the season-end honor in 2016, when Joe Bendik took home top honors.