Orlando City SC’s Pedro Gallese wins 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate fan vote

And the prize goes to El Pulpo.
Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has won the 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate award for his jaw-dropping display during a 1-1 draw at Atlanta United on July 17.
With the game level in the 82nd minute, the Peruvian international went full superhero mode with a stunning leap that denied Dom Dwyer's curler into the upper corner. This brilliant piece of goalkeeping helped the Lions escape Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a valuable road point.
Gallese had a stellar 2022, recording a personal-best nine shutouts in the league while also earning a clean sheet as Orlando beat second-division side Sacramento Republic, 3-0, to win the US Open Cup title.
An Orlando player also won the season-end honor in 2016, when Joe Bendik took home top honors.
The MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com, and the award was established in 2009.
MLS Save of the Year winners:
- 2022: Pedro Gallese - Orlando City SC | 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd minute
- 2021: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC | 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th minute
- 2020: Eloy Room – Columbus Crew SC | 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th minute
- 2019: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th minute
- 2018: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC | 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd minute
- 2017: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United | 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th minute
- 2016: Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC | 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th minute
- 2015: Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers | 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st minute
- 2014: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls | 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th minute
- 2013: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd minute
- 2012: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th minute
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC | 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th minute
- 2010: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC | 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 92+ minute
- 2009: Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo | 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd minute