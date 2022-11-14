USA squad numbers for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Jesus Ferreira

The US men’s national team’s squad numbers are set for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar – and, truth be told, there weren’t many surprises from head coach Gregg Berhalter’s group.

Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has the No. 1 shirt, while Chelsea star Christian Pulisic stays with his No. 10 jersey.

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira sticks with the No. 9 shirt after a breakout year in MLS. Other MLS standouts include Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman (No. 3) and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (No. 23).

One change is one-time NYCFC academy star Gio Reyna will be sporting the No. 7 kit, which was previously occupied by the since-snubbed Paul Arriola. Otherwise, it’s what you might expect.

GOALKEEPERS

  • 1 - Matt Turner - Arsenal
  • 12 - Ethan Horvath - Luton Town
  • 25 - Sean Johnson - New York City FC

DEFENDERS

  • 2 - Sergio Dest - AC Milan
  • 3 - Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
  • 5 - Antonee “Jedi” Robinson - Fulham
  • 13 - Tim Ream - Fulham
  • 15 - Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
  • 18 - Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
  • 20 - Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
  • 22 - DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF
  • 26 - Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach

MIDFIELDERS

  • 4 - Tyler Adams - Leeds United
  • 6 - Yunus Musah - Valencia
  • 8 - Weston McKennie - Juventus
  • 11 - Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
  • 14 - Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
  • 17 - Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
  • 23 - Kellyn Acosta - LAFC

FORWARDS

  • 7 - Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
  • 9 - Jesus Ferreira - FC Dallas
  • 10 - Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
  • 16 - Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
  • 19 - Haji Wright - Antalyaspor
  • 21 - Tim Weah - Lille
  • 24 - Josh Sargent - Norwich City

World Cup schedule - Group B

Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge

US Men's National Team World Cup

