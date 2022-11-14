USA squad numbers for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The US men’s national team’s squad numbers are set for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar – and, truth be told, there weren’t many surprises from head coach Gregg Berhalter’s group.
Former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has the No. 1 shirt, while Chelsea star Christian Pulisic stays with his No. 10 jersey.
FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira sticks with the No. 9 shirt after a breakout year in MLS. Other MLS standouts include Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman (No. 3) and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (No. 23).
One change is one-time NYCFC academy star Gio Reyna will be sporting the No. 7 kit, which was previously occupied by the since-snubbed Paul Arriola. Otherwise, it’s what you might expect.
GOALKEEPERS
- 1 - Matt Turner - Arsenal
- 12 - Ethan Horvath - Luton Town
- 25 - Sean Johnson - New York City FC
DEFENDERS
- 2 - Sergio Dest - AC Milan
- 3 - Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 5 - Antonee “Jedi” Robinson - Fulham
- 13 - Tim Ream - Fulham
- 15 - Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
- 18 - Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
- 20 - Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- 22 - DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF
- 26 - Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS
- 4 - Tyler Adams - Leeds United
- 6 - Yunus Musah - Valencia
- 8 - Weston McKennie - Juventus
- 11 - Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- 14 - Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
- 17 - Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
- 23 - Kellyn Acosta - LAFC
FORWARDS
- 7 - Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- 9 - Jesus Ferreira - FC Dallas
- 10 - Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
- 16 - Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
- 19 - Haji Wright - Antalyaspor
- 21 - Tim Weah - Lille
- 24 - Josh Sargent - Norwich City
World Cup schedule - Group B
- Nov. 21 vs. Wales - 2 pm ET (FOX & Telemundo)
- Nov. 25 vs. England - 2 pm ET (FOX & Telemundo)
- Nov. 29 vs. Iran - 2 pm ET (FOX & Telemundo)