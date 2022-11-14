Betting odds

World Cup Group F odds: Can Canada surprise Belgium, Croatia & Morocco?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLS_BettingOdds_WorldCup-CAN_David

Canada shocked Concacaf these past two years, finishing above the United States and Mexico to book their first World Cup trip in 36 years.

Does more magic await in Qatar?

BetMGM isn’t quite convinced, as the sportsbook sees them as the least-likely country (+1100) to win Group F and tied with Morocco (+250) as the least-likely country to reach the knockout stages.

Rather, the odds forecast Kevin de Bruyne-led Belgium (-175) will top Group F and then Luka Modric-led Croatia (+225) will finish behind their fellow European competitor. Each group's top two teams make the Round of 16.

Head coach John Herdman’s team has embraced the underdog label in regional matches, though tests of a different magnitude await at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Belgium are ranked No. 2 in the world, Croatia made the Russia 2018 World Cup final, and Morocco are one of Africa’s top sides.

Perhaps the Alphonso Davies-led Les Rouges can spring a surprise or two. Here’s their full World Cup schedule, followed by the Group F outlook:

World Cup schedule - Group F

Group F outlook – BetMGM
Country
Group winner
Reach knockouts
Belgium
-175
-1000
Croatia
+225
-225
Morocco
+900
+250
Canada
+1100
+250

