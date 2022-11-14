World Cup Group F odds: Can Canada surprise Belgium, Croatia & Morocco?

Canada shocked Concacaf these past two years, finishing above the United States and Mexico to book their first World Cup trip in 36 years.

BetMGM isn’t quite convinced, as the sportsbook sees them as the least-likely country (+1100) to win Group F and tied with Morocco (+250) as the least-likely country to reach the knockout stages.

Rather, the odds forecast Kevin de Bruyne-led Belgium (-175) will top Group F and then Luka Modric-led Croatia (+225) will finish behind their fellow European competitor. Each group's top two teams make the Round of 16.

Head coach John Herdman’s team has embraced the underdog label in regional matches, though tests of a different magnitude await at the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Belgium are ranked No. 2 in the world, Croatia made the Russia 2018 World Cup final, and Morocco are one of Africa’s top sides.

Perhaps the Alphonso Davies-led Les Rouges can spring a surprise or two. Here’s their full World Cup schedule, followed by the Group F outlook: