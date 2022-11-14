Cavallini to Waterman: Meet the 11 MLS players on Canada’s World Cup roster

The most represented league? Major League Soccer, with 11 players (42%) competing for four different clubs – including a leading six from CF Montréal. Taking a wider view, 18 selections (69%) are current MLS players, former MLS players or players who spent time in an MLS academy.

For that extended group, Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies (ex-Vancouver Whitecaps FC) is the face of MLS homegrown products and Club Brugge forwards Tajon Buchanan (ex-New England Revolution) and Cyle Larin (ex-Orlando City SC) are stellar examples of the SuperDraft’s potential.