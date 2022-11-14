World Cup Group B odds: Can USA finish above England, Iran & Wales?

That’s at least what the betting lines suggest, according to BetMGM .

What is the United States ’ likeliest path into the FIFA 2022 World Cup knockout stages? Finishing second in Group B.

The sportsbook has England among the favorites to win the Qatar-based tournament, and the Three Lions are deemed a near-lock to win Group B (-350). The USMNT are slated to finish second (+550), followed by Wales (+600) and Iran (+1800).

The four countries’ odds of reaching the Round of 16 mirrors the same pattern, as well as their FIFA World Rankings places. Keep in mind: each group’s top two teams qualify for the knockout stages.

For manager Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT, this forecast places an increased emphasis on getting maximum points in their opening match vs. Wales and closing one vs. Iran. A win or draw from the England match – held on Black Friday, one day after Thanksgiving – may just be a bonus.

Here is the USMNT’s full World Cup schedule, followed by BetMGM's Group B projection.