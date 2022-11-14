USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter: Wales are "basically a Premier League squad"

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter certainly isn’t jumping to that conclusion before Group B play begins.

“I think that, at least to the American media, I think Wales is underrated," Berhalter told reporters Monday from Qatar. "When I look at their squad, it's basically a Premier League squad.”

Wales, back in the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, are tabbed No. 19 in the latest FIFA World Rankings. By comparison, the USMNT are No. 15, creating little separation between the UEFA and Concacaf nations.

More than the stats, Berhalter has the utmost respect for manager Rob Page’s group considering the talent they possess.

“You have Daniel James, who scored the other night against Man United. High-quality player," Berhalter said, rattling off players. “You have Harry Wilson, high-quality player. Kieffer Moore, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Ben Davies.”

James and Wilson both play with USMNT defenders Tim Ream and Antonee “Jedi” Robinson at Fulham, who are back in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Moore (Bournemouth) and Williams (Nottingham Forest) are in England’s top flight as well.

Then, of course, Wales’ talisman is LAFC winger Gareth Bale, formerly of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. He’s fresh off scoring his legendary extra-time equalizer in this year's MLS Cup against the Philadelphia Union, where the Black & Gold eventually prevailed in penalty kicks.

"To me, it's a really good squad, a formidable squad,” Berhalter said. “They've been in international competition before, they know what it's like. And it's going to be a very difficult game, as when they play England, it will be a difficult game.”

The USMNT, who boast several players in top-five leagues themselves, are expecting a dogfight. They definitely won’t be underestimating the Dragons.