Canada cheat sheet for 2022 World Cup: How to watch, what to know

And with Sunday's roster reveal for Qatar 2022, Les Rogues have confirmed their 26 players that will participate in the tournament that kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 with the host nation facing Ecuador. In total, 32 countries are vying to lift the sport's most coveted trophy on Dec. 18.
While not among the favorites to achieve said feat, Canada are nonetheless capable of making some noise at the World Cup. Find out below how to watch their matches, how the team shapes up and how the competition format will play out.
How to watch Canada's Group F games
Canada vs. Belgium
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 (2 pm ET/11 am PT)
- Where: Al Rayyan Stadium | Al Rayyan, Qatar
- TV: FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada
- Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock in United States; TSN GO in Canada
Canada vs. Croatia
- When: Sunday, Nov. 27 (11 am ET/8 am PT)
- Where: Khalifa International Stadium | Doha, Qatar
- TV: FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada
- Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock in United States; TSN GO in Canada
Canada vs. Morocco
- When: Thursday, Dec. 1 (10 am ET/7 am PT)
- Where: Al Thumama Stadium | Doha, Qatar
- TV: FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada
- Streaming: Foxsports.com, Peacock in United States; TSN GO in Canada
Canada roster overview
After going nearly four decades without a World Cup appearance, Canada are entering somewhat uncharted territory and bare no resemblance to their last team that competed on soccer's biggest stage. In fact, 39-year-old captain and Beşiktaş midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is the only member of the current squad who was alive during Mexico 1986.
But unlike that humble side that bowed out of the group stage 36 years ago with three straight losses and a minus-5 goal difference, today's Les Rouges are way more ambitious heading into Qatar. That's because of a golden generation of talent that led them to the top of the Concacaf Octagonal standings during qualifying – above Mexico and USA.
Understandably, John Herdman's team revolves around Alphonso Davies, the Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown export and Bayern Munich superstar who dictates Canada's game whenever he's on the pitch. But it's far from a one-man show, with several talented teammates also playing in some of Europe's top leagues, such as FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio and Lille forward Jonathan David.
And even though he's currently struggling for minutes with Club Brugge in Belgium, former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin was the top scorer in Concacaf qualifying with 13 goals.
There's plenty of MLS-based talent for Herdman to choose from as well: 11 players in total, including a leading six from CF Montréal.
Canada's talent can't be questioned. However, their World Cup inexperience could be a serious issue for them – especially considering the dangerous group-stage opposition that includes powerhouses Belgium and 2018 runners-up Croatia.
The 2022 cycle
After a successful run in charge of the women's team, Herdman took over the Canadian men's side in early 2018 in a move that ushered in an unprecedented period of success for the nation.
Les Rouges were Concacaf's best team during 2022 World Cup qualifying, compiling an 8W-2L-4D record that established them as a regional powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with. Highlights from the historic Octagonal included a gutsy 1-1 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in October 2021 (thanks to a goal from Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio), followed by a 2-1 win over El Tri in the return leg a month later.
They gave the United States similar treatment, earning a 1-1 tie in Nashville in September 2021 before dominating Gregg Berhalter's side at home en route to a 2-0 victory in January.
Canada's noticeable evolution was recognized by FIFA, which named them "Most Improved Side" of 2021 after they jumped from 72nd to 40th in the FIFA World Rankings over the course of the year. They're currently ranked 41st ahead of Qatar.
Tournament format explained
The World Cup features 32 teams – 31 of whom qualified out of their respective continental regions and one who gained automatic entry as the hosts (in this case, Qatar).
The first stage of the tournament is a "group stage," in which the 32 teams are divided into groups of four, and each team plays the other three within their group once.
After the group stage, the two teams with the best record in each of their respective groups will advance to the "knockout stage," a 16-team, single-elimination tournament. They're competing for a place in the Dec. 18 final and worldwide glory.