Canada cheat sheet for 2022 World Cup: How to watch, what to know

While not among the favorites to achieve said feat, Canada are nonetheless capable of making some noise at the World Cup. Find out below how to watch their matches, how the team shapes up and how the competition format will play out.

And with Sunday's roster reveal for Qatar 2022 , Les Rogues have confirmed their 26 players that will participate in the tournament that kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 with the host nation facing Ecuador. In total, 32 countries are vying to lift the sport's most coveted trophy on Dec. 18.

Canada roster overview

After going nearly four decades without a World Cup appearance, Canada are entering somewhat uncharted territory and bare no resemblance to their last team that competed on soccer's biggest stage. In fact, 39-year-old captain and Beşiktaş midfielder Atiba Hutchinson is the only member of the current squad who was alive during Mexico 1986.

But unlike that humble side that bowed out of the group stage 36 years ago with three straight losses and a minus-5 goal difference, today's Les Rouges are way more ambitious heading into Qatar. That's because of a golden generation of talent that led them to the top of the Concacaf Octagonal standings during qualifying – above Mexico and USA.

Understandably, John Herdman's team revolves around Alphonso Davies, the Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown export and Bayern Munich superstar who dictates Canada's game whenever he's on the pitch. But it's far from a one-man show, with several talented teammates also playing in some of Europe's top leagues, such as FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio and Lille forward Jonathan David.

And even though he's currently struggling for minutes with Club Brugge in Belgium, former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin was the top scorer in Concacaf qualifying with 13 goals.

There's plenty of MLS-based talent for Herdman to choose from as well: 11 players in total, including a leading six from CF Montréal.