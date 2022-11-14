World Cup: Houston Dynamo star Héctor Herrera makes Mexico roster

Houston Dynamo FC’s star midfielder has made Mexico’s 26-man roster, which was announced Monday by manager Tata Martino.

The 32-year-old, already carrying 101 caps, was crucial during El Tri's Round of 16 trips at Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. He also often wears the captain’s armband for his country and has scored 10 international goals.

Now, Herrera will hope a deeper run follows Group C play at Qatar 2022. Mexico will open on Nov. 22 against Poland, then face Argentina (Nov. 26) and Saudi Arabia (Nov. 30). The group’s top two finishers reach the 16-team knockout round, building toward a Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium

Herrera is entering his first full season with the Dynamo after notching one assist in 10 games (six starts) in 2022. The ex-FC Porto standout signed a pre-contract last March before leaving LaLiga powerhouse Atletico Madrid, then made his Houston debut in July.

Martino previously led Atlanta United from 2017-18, bringing them an MLS Cup title during their second season in the league. Several other MLS stars from Mexico – like LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and LAFC forward Carlos Vela – weren’t considered for personal or coaching reasons.