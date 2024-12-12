Your Thursday Kickoff: 5 most interesting MLS free agents

San Diego FC have acquired goalkeeper CJ dos Santos from Inter Miami CF . In exchange for the former US youth international, Inter Miami receive $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

San Diego FC have acquired defender Christopher McVey from D.C. United. In exchange for McVey's Right of First Refusal, San Diego sent D.C. up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money ($50k guaranteed; $50k conditional). San Diego have also signed McVey to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

D.C. United have acquired midfielder Hosei Kijima from newcomers San Diego FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Kijima was briefly on San Diego's roster after they picked him in Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

Toronto FC have acquired forward Thiago Andrade from newcomers San Diego FC after San Diego selected him in last night’s Expansion Draft. In return, San Diego receive the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a sell-on percentage in any future transfer abroad.

Free Agency will open Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2024 MLS season. You can see the full list of free agents here . Additionally, you can check out the list of players eligible for Friday’s Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 here .

San Diego FC selected five players in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday evening, further building their inaugural roster before their 2025 debut. Of the players chosen, three are slated to remain with San Diego and two were traded for assets.

The full list of Free Agency and Re-Entry Draft-eligible players is out, and free agency opens in earnest today at 1 pm ET. Meanwhile, San Diego added a handful of new players as they prepare for their inaugural season. Let’s talk it out.

The depth of each free agent class seems to improve year after year. There may not be a Miles Robinson-level player who will get the full red-carpet treatment before signing a near-DP contract, but there are still plenty of players who will shape a team’s future.

Here are five we’re keeping the closest eye on. All salary info is courtesy of MLS Players Association (MLSPA) figures.

1. Jack Elliott | Center back | 29 years old | 2024 Salary: $893k

Yeah, Philadelphia weren’t as sharp defensively in 2024. But Elliott still put in another solid year of work. He’s been a critical piece of one of the league’s best teams since he arrived in 2017, and there should be teams eager to add him if Philly can’t renegotiate a deal.

For me, Elliott is the most immediately impactful free agent on the market. We’ll see if that means a huge salary bump. For now, giving up just a little extra Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) seems worth it for anyone who needs a high-caliber center back.

2. Ilie Sánchez | Midfielder | 34 years old | 2024 Salary: $1.267 million

That price tag seems way too hefty for a 34-year-old. However, Ilie still started 24 times for LAFC in 2024 and has played over 2,000 minutes every non-pandemic year since 2017.

Ilie simply goes out there and gets the job done again and again. That’s worth a lot of money. If a team can get him on a slightly reduced deal, he's a central midfielder who can be slotted in at any time and immediately provide experience and solidity.

3. João Paulo | Midfielder | 33 years old | 2024 Salary: $1.483 million

The injury concerns are a bit scary, and he turns 34 in March, but João Paulo can put in a shift when called upon. If a team can land him at a discount and get 15-20 starts out of him next season, they’ll probably be very happy with what they paid for.

He’s not pre-ACL tear João Paulo, but the Brazilian veteran still does nearly everything well as an all-around midfielder.

4. Albert Rusnák | Midfielder | 30 years old | 2024 Salary: $2.221 million

Another Sounders player makes the list, but he might not be here for long. Seattle are still working on re-signing Rusnák after a season in which he became perhaps the team’s most influential player. He produced a team-leading 26 goal contributions (10g/16a).

You’d expect Rusnák to return to the Sounders, but maybe another team swoops in and makes a godfather offer. Or maybe Seattle have different plans. Wherever Rusnák ends up, that team will have swiped perhaps the best overall player on the board. That might mean they’re paying DP money, though.

5. Jeremy Ebobisse | Forward | 27 years old | 2024 Salary: $1.005 million

Ebobisse didn’t have a strong year in San Jose. Then again, who did? He’s 27, his new deal shouldn’t break the bank and he still has plenty of potential.