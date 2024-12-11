Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who got the toughest Concacaf Champions Cup draw?

Fresh off their record sixth MLS Cup title, LA are talking with Maya Yoshida about a new deal. Yoshida captained LA in 2024, forming a center-back partnership with Emiro Garcés. Also, the Galaxy exercised their 2025 contract options for homegrown center back Jalen Neal and midfielder Mark Delgado. And they moved on from veteran Uruguayan defender Martín Cáceres. Take a look at the full list of moves here.

Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Diego Gómez to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion . The 21-year-old Paraguayan international departs for a club-record fee (reportedly $15 million with add-ons) that ranks among the most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup field is set after Tuesday's draw. Eight of the 10 MLS clubs who qualified for the 27-team tournament learned their Round One opponents, while Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy each received a bye to the Round of 16. Take a look at the full draw here.

Major League Soccer has released the list of players eligible for selection by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. The draft is tonight at 10:30 pm ET and free to watch on SanDiegoFC.com.

San Diego FC will introduce themselves to the MLS world tonight by… uh …effectively stealing a player from five different teams. Now, most of the league’s best contracts and players are protected from tonight’s draft, but there’s always a chance San Diego strike gold. Or, even better, take a player off the board just to hold him hostage until they work out a trade with his old team.

To get an idea of what kind of gold they could be striking, here’s our shot at selecting the best MLS Expansion Picks since Orlando City and New York City FC made their debut.

I’ll be honest: after looking through the last decade of drafts, great finds have been few and far between. If I were in charge tonight, I’d pick the five best players available and trade them back to their own teams for GAM, but I’m built differently. But as the league gets bigger and better, so does the list of draft-eligible players. Maybe San Diego can break an unencouraging trend.

Tommy McNamara - New York City FC, 2014

Yep. He’s got to be up here as one of the rare expansion picks who actually played significant minutes for his team over multiple seasons. McNamara played 5,500 minutes for NYCFC from 2015 to 2018 and put together a five-goal, nine-assist season in 2016.

Latif Blessing - LAFC, 2017

Blessing might be the best expansion pick of the last decade? Ever? He made 106 starts for LAFC from 2018 to 2022, including 29 starts and 34 appearances for the league’s best-ever regular season team, 2019 LAFC. He scored a career-high six goals that season and delivered a career-high six assists as a key contributor in midfield.

Brandon Vazquez - Nashville SC, 2019

Ok, this wasn’t actually a good pick, but seriously, the list of very good picks is really small and this is one of my favorite “What Ifs?” of the last few years in MLS. Nashville picked Vazquez and immediately traded him to FC Cincinnati for $150k in GAM. If Vazquez doesn’t go to Cincinnati, does he still become a star? Do Cincy get their life together? Do Nashville win a trophy with an elite defense and an attack led by Hany Mukhtar and Vazquez?

Nicholas Gioacchini - St. Louis CITY SC - 2022