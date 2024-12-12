Toronto FC acquire Thiago Andrade from San Diego FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

TOR receive: Thiago Andrade

Thiago Andrade SD receive: SuperDraft pick, $250k conditional GAM, sell-on %

In return, San Diego receive the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a sell-on percentage in any future transfer abroad.

The 24-year-old Brazilian forward was briefly on San Diego's roster after they picked him in Wednesday's Expansion Draft. He was eligible for selection after not making New York City FC's protected list.

"We are happy to add Thiago to TFC for the upcoming 2025 season," said Toronto general manager Jason Hernandez.

"His ability to combine pace and relentless runs to threaten the depth behind defenses will be a welcomed addition to our group. We look forward to working with Thiago and welcoming him to our city."

Andrade produced 12g/6a in 71 appearances for NYCFC across all competitions, spanning the 2021-24 seasons. He was part of their MLS Cup 2021 and Campeones Cup 2022-winning sides.

Andrade spent the last two seasons on loan, first with Athletico Paranaense (Brazil) and then Shenzhen Peng City (China). NYCFC originally acquired him from Bahia (Brazil).