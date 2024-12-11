League News

2024 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

MLSsoccer staff

Free Agency will open Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2024 MLS season.

Free agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. Out-of-contract players who receive a Bona Fide offer from their current team can still participate in Free Agency.

There is no limit on the number of free agents a team may sign each year.

Free Agency Rules & Procedures

Goalkeepers

  • Bendik, Joe – Option Declined
  • Bersano, Matt – Option Declined
  • Bono, Alexander – Option Declined
  • Bush, Evan – Out of Contract
  • Clark, Steve – Option Declined
  • Irwin, Clint – Option Declined
  • Ketterer, Logan – Out of Contract
  • Marcinkowski, JT – Option Declined
  • Maurer, Jimmy – Out of Contract
  • Melia, Tim – Out of Contract
  • Miller, Tyler – Option Declined
  • Ranjitsingh, Greg – Option Declined
  • Richey, Spencer – Out of Contract
  • Scott, Brady – Option Declined
  • Westberg, Quentin – Out of Contract
  • Yarbrough, William – Option Declined

Defenders

  • Abubakar, Lalas – Option Declined
  • Arreaga, Xavier – Option Declined
  • Beason, Tanner – Option Declined
  • Edwards, Raheem – Option Declined
  • Elliott, Jack – Option Declined
  • Fontàs, Andreu – Out of Contract
  • Gonzalez, Omar – Option Declined
  • Hagglund, Nick – Out of Contract
  • Hedges, Matt – Option Declined
  • Holt, Erik – Option Declined
  • Jiménez, Hector – Out of Contract
  • Kallman, Brent – Out of Contract
  • Lima, Nick – Out of Contract
  • Lindsey, Jaylin – Option Declined
  • Martins, Luis – Option Declined
  • Mavinga, Chris – Out of Contract
  • Mensah, Jonathan – Option Declined
  • Murillo, Jesús – Out of Contract
  • Nerwinski, Jake – Option Declined
  • Omsberg, Wyatt – Out of Contract
  • O'Neill, Shane – Option Declined
  • Parker, Tim – Out of Contract
  • Real, Matt – Option Declined
  • Ruan – Out of Contract
  • Santos, Pedro – Out of Contract
  • Schmitt, Tate – Option Declined
  • Silva, Marcelo – Out of Contract
  • Smith, Brad – Option Declined
  • Smith, Kyle – Out of Contract
  • Steres, Daniel – Option Declined
  • Thompson, Tommy – Option Declined
  • Twumasi, Ema – Option Declined
  • Valentin, Zarek – Out of Contract
  • Zavaleta, Eriq – Out of Contract

Midfielders

  • Anunga, Tah Brian – Option Declined
  • Asad, Yamil – Option Declined
  • Atuesta, Eduard – Option Declined
  • Baldisimo, Michael – Out of Contract
  • Bedoya, Alejandro – Out of Contract
  • Blessing, Latif – Option Declined
  • Canouse, Russell – Out of Contract
  • Chang, Maikel – Out of Contract
  • Fraser, Liam – Option Declined
  • Godoy, Aníbal – Option Declined
  • Greguš, Ján – Option Declined
  • Herbers, Fabian – Out of Contract
  • Lappalainen, Lassi – Option Declined
  • Lassiter, Ariel – Out of Contract
  • Loría, Marvin – Option Declined
  • Martins, Felipe – Out of Contract
  • McCarty, Dax – Option Declined
  • McNamara, Tommy – Option Declined
  • Moralez, Maxi – Out of Contract
  • Moreno, Júnior – Option Declined
  • Paulo, João – Out of Contract
  • Raposo, Ryan – Out of Contract
  • Ring, Alexander – Option Declined
  • Rusnák, Albert – Out of Contract
  • Sánchez, Ilie – Out of Contract
  • Sejdić, Amar – Option Declined
  • Servania, Brandon – Option Declined
  • Trapp, Wil – Option Declined
  • Urso, Júnior – Option Declined
  • Wanyama, Victor – Out of Contract
  • Yearwood, Dru – Out of Contract
  • Yueill, Jackson – Out of Contract

Forwards

  • Altidore, Jozy – Out of Contract
  • Burke, Cory – Option Declined
  • Dájome, Cristian – Option Declined
  • Ebobisse, Jeremy – Option Declined
  • Finlay, Ethan – Option Declined
  • Kamara, Kei – Option Declined
  • Lewis, Jonathan – Out of Contract
  • Martínez, Josef – Option Declined
  • Michel, Benji – Option Declined
  • Picault, Fafa – Option Declined
  • Robinson, Robbie – Out of Contract
  • Ruidíaz, Raúl – Out of Contract
  • Russell, Johnny – Out of Contract
  • Toye, Mason – Option Declined
  • Vela, Carlos – Option Declined
