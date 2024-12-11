2024 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List

Free Agency will open Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1 pm ET for players who are at least age 24 with at least five MLS service years and are either option-declined or out-of-contract after the 2024 MLS season.
Free agents can negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous team, subject to certain restrictions. Out-of-contract players who receive a Bona Fide offer from their current team can still participate in Free Agency.
There is no limit on the number of free agents a team may sign each year.
Goalkeepers
- Bendik, Joe – Option Declined
- Bersano, Matt – Option Declined
- Bono, Alexander – Option Declined
- Bush, Evan – Out of Contract
- Clark, Steve – Option Declined
- Irwin, Clint – Option Declined
- Ketterer, Logan – Out of Contract
- Marcinkowski, JT – Option Declined
- Maurer, Jimmy – Out of Contract
- Melia, Tim – Out of Contract
- Miller, Tyler – Option Declined
- Ranjitsingh, Greg – Option Declined
- Richey, Spencer – Out of Contract
- Scott, Brady – Option Declined
- Westberg, Quentin – Out of Contract
- Yarbrough, William – Option Declined
Defenders
- Abubakar, Lalas – Option Declined
- Arreaga, Xavier – Option Declined
- Beason, Tanner – Option Declined
- Edwards, Raheem – Option Declined
- Elliott, Jack – Option Declined
- Fontàs, Andreu – Out of Contract
- Gonzalez, Omar – Option Declined
- Hagglund, Nick – Out of Contract
- Hedges, Matt – Option Declined
- Holt, Erik – Option Declined
- Jiménez, Hector – Out of Contract
- Kallman, Brent – Out of Contract
- Lima, Nick – Out of Contract
- Lindsey, Jaylin – Option Declined
- Martins, Luis – Option Declined
- Mavinga, Chris – Out of Contract
- Mensah, Jonathan – Option Declined
- Murillo, Jesús – Out of Contract
- Nerwinski, Jake – Option Declined
- Omsberg, Wyatt – Out of Contract
- O'Neill, Shane – Option Declined
- Parker, Tim – Out of Contract
- Real, Matt – Option Declined
- Ruan – Out of Contract
- Santos, Pedro – Out of Contract
- Schmitt, Tate – Option Declined
- Silva, Marcelo – Out of Contract
- Smith, Brad – Option Declined
- Smith, Kyle – Out of Contract
- Steres, Daniel – Option Declined
- Thompson, Tommy – Option Declined
- Twumasi, Ema – Option Declined
- Valentin, Zarek – Out of Contract
- Zavaleta, Eriq – Out of Contract
Midfielders
- Anunga, Tah Brian – Option Declined
- Asad, Yamil – Option Declined
- Atuesta, Eduard – Option Declined
- Baldisimo, Michael – Out of Contract
- Bedoya, Alejandro – Out of Contract
- Blessing, Latif – Option Declined
- Canouse, Russell – Out of Contract
- Chang, Maikel – Out of Contract
- Fraser, Liam – Option Declined
- Godoy, Aníbal – Option Declined
- Greguš, Ján – Option Declined
- Herbers, Fabian – Out of Contract
- Lappalainen, Lassi – Option Declined
- Lassiter, Ariel – Out of Contract
- Loría, Marvin – Option Declined
- Martins, Felipe – Out of Contract
- McCarty, Dax – Option Declined
- McNamara, Tommy – Option Declined
- Moralez, Maxi – Out of Contract
- Moreno, Júnior – Option Declined
- Paulo, João – Out of Contract
- Raposo, Ryan – Out of Contract
- Ring, Alexander – Option Declined
- Rusnák, Albert – Out of Contract
- Sánchez, Ilie – Out of Contract
- Sejdić, Amar – Option Declined
- Servania, Brandon – Option Declined
- Trapp, Wil – Option Declined
- Urso, Júnior – Option Declined
- Wanyama, Victor – Out of Contract
- Yearwood, Dru – Out of Contract
- Yueill, Jackson – Out of Contract
Forwards
- Altidore, Jozy – Out of Contract
- Burke, Cory – Option Declined
- Dájome, Cristian – Option Declined
- Ebobisse, Jeremy – Option Declined
- Finlay, Ethan – Option Declined
- Kamara, Kei – Option Declined
- Lewis, Jonathan – Out of Contract
- Martínez, Josef – Option Declined
- Michel, Benji – Option Declined
- Picault, Fafa – Option Declined
- Robinson, Robbie – Out of Contract
- Ruidíaz, Raúl – Out of Contract
- Russell, Johnny – Out of Contract
- Toye, Mason – Option Declined
- Vela, Carlos – Option Declined