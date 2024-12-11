MLS Free Agency Big Board: Who teams could sign this winter

MLS free agency opens this Thursday, December 12. A reminder that free agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and have completed a minimum of five MLS service years.
Here’s the full list of rules and regs if you’re a fine print type.
Now let’s build a big board. We’ll go by position:
Center Forward
- Jeremy Ebobisse: Clearly needs a change of scenery, but he’s in his prime (he’s 27), has scored double-digit goals in the regular season three times in his career, and put up a goal every ~225 minutes across all competitions in 2024. Just two years ago, Ebobisse put up 17 in the regular season! And he was the starting 9 in Portland for both their run to MLS Cup 2018 presented by Audi and their 2020 MLS is Back championship.
- Kei Kamara: One of the Concacaf Champions Cup teams has to sign him as a super-sub. It makes so much sense for the LA Galaxy.
- Josef Martínez: Josef would maybe be No. 1 on this list if you could get him to buy into a super-sub role, but he’s always been… combustible. Which makes him a tough fit for most teams despite his talent.
Wingers
- Johnny Russell: Perfect for the Ilsinho role if he’s willing to be a super-sub. Like Kei, he makes a ton of sense for any team juggling a ton of games across multiple competitions.
- Jonathan Lewis: He's never turned into the high-end starter I thought he could be, but he’s consistently dangerous off the bench. Is reportedly in negotiations to return to Colorado.
Attacking midfield
- Albert Rusnák: The Sounders DP is coming off his best year in MLS and is widely expected to re-sign in Seattle. The only question is if it’ll be a shorter deal at a full DP number, or a longer deal for max-TAM.
Central Midfield
- Alex Ring: Could add value – probably not as a starter – to a lot of teams in a dual 6/8 role.
- Aníbal Godoy: Probably freelances too much for most teams, but still plays hard and can switch the hell out of the field of play. A worthwhile vet depending on your game model.
- Jackson Yueill: Never became the game-conductor I thought he could in San Jose, but he’s in his prime and has played winning soccer in the past.
- Brandon Servania: In his prime and he’s got unexplored, two-way upside if he comes back healthy.
Defensive Midfield
- João Paulo: Age and injuries slowed him, but I’d still trust the hell out of him in a big game. Reportedly still in negotiations to return to the Sounders.
- Ilie Sánchez: Fell out of favor with LAFC as Steve Cherundolo’s model evolved into one that prioritized field coverage over pitch control. Makes a lot of sense as a veteran minutes-eater in any place that emphasizes the latter.
- Victor Wanyama: He basically hasn’t played since 2022, but he was so, so good that year. If he’s willing to come in on a low number he makes sense as a veteran security blanket.
Fullbacks
- Nick Lima: Solid veteran who competes like hell defensively and doesn’t turn the ball over.
- Raheem Edwards: Can be an attacking spark off the bench in the right situation, and left-footers don’t grow on trees.
Center Backs
- Jack Elliott: Had a tough year, but he’s on the right side of 30 and has been one of the best in the league for over half a decade. Plus he’s a very good distributor of the ball. Reportedly still in negotiations with the Union.
- Jesús Murillo: Prototypical hard-man center back who is physically dominant in virtually every way. At the tail end of his prime – he turns 31 just before next season starts – but is still elite when healthy. Reportedly still in negotiations with LAFC.
- Aaron Long: Was arguably in the running for Defender of the Year midway through this season. Still a top-tier physical presence as he approaches his mid-30s, and is clearly a championship-caliber starting CB. Reportedly has agreed to re-sign with LAFC, so… move along. Spend your free agency bucks elsewhere.
- Xavier Arreaga: I can’t explain his fall-off over the past few years. It’s weird that Seattle couldn’t get anything for him, and it’s weird that New England decided not to keep him. He’s still just 30 and still a full Ecuador international! It wouldn’t shock me if he ends up somewhere and is suddenly good again.
- Lalas Abubakar: A useful veteran presence off the bench who was stretched past his breaking point once inserted into the starting XI for the Rapids. Reportedly still in negotiations with Colorado.
- Tim Parker: Veteran hard-man who’s had some very good moments in the past. Makes sense as a bench piece for teams that have a packed schedule.
- Wyatt Omsberg: I’ve always liked him, but it seems like he’d pick up an injury every time he gets close to breaking through. Reportedly still in negotiations with the Fire.
- Tanner Beason: Plays hard, but unstructured. If he lands in a better situation, does some of that latent talent suddenly blossom? Feels like a long shot.
Goalkeepers
- Steve Clark: Had a very good year, and was one of the league’s better shot-stoppers by the numbers – right up until he was asked to stop any penalties, anyway. Reportedly still in negotiations with Houston.
- Tim Melia: I straight-up do not think he was the problem with Sporting KC this past season, and feel like he could be a starter at a half-dozen spots in the league.
- JT Marcinkowski: A reclamation project given his injuries, but has mostly been an above-average shot-stopper in his MLS career (save for an outlier-bad 2022 season).
- Alex Bono: Veteran back-up material who’s got big-game experience.