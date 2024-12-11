10 MLS free agents to watch this offseason

This year the Venezuelan goal king reminded us that he’s still got something to offer at age 31, helping a young CF Montréal squad surge into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with some vintage penalty-box prowling. One CFM observer called him “the only player that could be considered a game changer” for the Quebecois, whose fans sound generally nonplussed at his ‘24 option being declined.

For all the talk of his best being behind him, FBref data shows that he remains elite among MLS strikers in pass completion, non-penalty goals, non-penalty expected goals, npxG + xAG and more. Sure, he tends to be moody, and can be just as explosive in the locker room as on the pitch. But deploy him correctly in a team with the right culture, and he’ll bag you goals and create chances.