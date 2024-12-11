New York Red Bulls home renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium

The New York Red Bulls have entered a 13-year partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets, which sees their 25,000-seat home renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium.

"Our shared values and unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled guest experience will further cement Sports Illustrated Stadium as a premier destination for sports and entertainment in the metropolitan area. We are truly honored to call Sports Illustrated Stadium the home of Red Bull New York, and together, we eagerly anticipate creating unforgettable memories for all our fans and guests.”

"We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking long-term partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets and the iconic Sports Illustrated brand,” said RBNY president Marc de Grandpré.

From its opening in 2008 through the 2024 season, the Harrison, New Jersey-based venue was known as Red Bull Arena.

Sports Illustrated Tickets will also take over as the “Official Ticketing Partner” for all events at Sports Illustrated Stadium beginning in 2026. This includes all New York Red Bulls and NJ/NY Gotham FC home matches, as well as all international soccer games, youth events, concerts, watch parties and other events held at the stadium.

This marks the first stadium naming rights partnership in Sports Illustrated’s 70-year history.

“Seeing Sports Illustrated Stadium for the first time is truly a historic and awe-inspiring moment,” said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. "For seven decades, Sports Illustrated has represented the best in sports and culture.