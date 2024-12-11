Chicago Fire sign MLS NEXT Pro MVP David Poreba

Chicago Fire FC have signed midfielder and 2024 MLS NEXT Pro MVP David Poreba , the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-28, moving up to the first team after starring for Chicago Fire FC II.

In 2024, Poreba scored a league-leading 18 goals and six assists through 28 matches. A product of the Chicago Fire Academy, he also won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot and earned Best XI honors.

"David has earned this opportunity after an impressive season with Chicago Fire FC II, where he received MLS NEXT Pro MVP and Golden Boot honors," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.