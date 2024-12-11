Seattle Sounders sign defenders Leo Burney and Travian Sousa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sousa, 23, signs through the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027. Burney, also 23, is signed through the 2025 season with options for 2026-28.

“We are excited to add Travian and Leo to the team,” Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said in a release. “While both players took a unique route to this point, each are a testament to the development system we have in place here. Both Travian and Leo add a skillset that I’m confident will bolster our roster as we head into the new season.”

Sousa has spent the last three seasons with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance, contributing three goals and 10 assists across 68 appearances.

Burney is a homegrown product who played collegiately at the University of Pennsylvania after featuring for Seattle's youth academy. At Penn, he was a two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, and also competed for Seattle-based USL League Two outfit Ballard FC from 2022-2024, helping the club win the USL League Two championship in 2023.