Vancouver Whitecaps sign Priso, Ngando to contract extensions

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed midfielders Ralph Priso and J.C. Ngando to contract extensions through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Wednesday.
"We’re happy to have agreed on new contracts with J.C. and Ralph," said sporting director Axel Schuster.
"J.C. enjoyed a productive loan in Las Vegas where he was able to earn regular competitive minutes, while Ralph really grew in his role and progressed well during his first season at the club. We look forward to helping both players continue in their development."
Vancouver acquired Priso from the Colorado Rapids last March. In 2024, the 22-year-old Toronto FC homegrown product helped the Whitecaps win their third straight Canadian Championship title.
For his career, Priso has 2g/6a in 71 league appearances.
Vancouver signed Ngando after picking him No. 5 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He made 14 appearances in all competitions with Vancouver in 2023.
While on loan with USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights in 2024, the 25-year-old tallied 2g/5a in 38 matches.
Vancouver finished the 2024 season eighth in the Western Conference (13W-13L-8D record) and were eliminated in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by LAFC.
