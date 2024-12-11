2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft will occur in two stages, continuing offseason roster-building events ahead of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 begins on Friday, Dec. 13 at 1 pm ET. Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2024 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance. Expansion club San Diego FC will have the 30th selection.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select players who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a Bona Fide Offer from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.

*Note: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.

Re-Entry Draft, Stage 2