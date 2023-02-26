Your Sunday Kickoff: The 2023 season is off and running! So, what did we learn? 

So, did we learn anything?: We learned Charlotte can still draw a crowd. 69k showed up for this one, outpacing Atlanta’s 67k. The South just loves ball more than the rest of y’all, I guess. Anyway, at first glance, not sure we learned much more from the most evenly-matched game statistically of the night. Both teams put up the same number of shots and xG and the variance tilted toward New England. Although, I will say if you weren’t keeping an eye on the Revs 17-year-old midfielder Noel Buck, you probably want to start doing that. He got the start and a lot of praise.