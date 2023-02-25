MLS Commissioner Don Garber's letter to fans before the 2023 season

Welcome to the 2023 MLS season!

Today we kick off the most promising season in the history of Major League Soccer with the addition of a new team in St. Louis, a long-term, transformational partnership with Apple, and an unprecedented Leagues Cup tournament this summer.

Thanks to you and the millions of passionate soccer fans in the U.S. and Canada, there is tremendous momentum behind our league and our sport. As we begin an exciting 10-year partnership with Apple, fans in more than 100 countries and regions will be able to enjoy live matches on MLS Season Pass, featuring every MLS regular season match with consistent match times and no blackouts.

You’ll have access to more MLS content than ever before – including our new whip-around show, “MLS 360" – on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

We believe that Apple is the perfect partner to showcase our league, and we are so excited to kick off this partnership. We hope you enjoy MLS Season Pass and the unprecedented level of access and coverage it will provide.

Tonight also marks the debut of St. Louis CITY SC, our newest expansion team, that shattered records with more than 63,000 season-ticket deposits. CITY SC will play their first home match on March 4 in their incredible new downtown stadium, CITYPARK, that is the centerpiece in the rebirth of one of America’s great cities.

This summer, we’ll also see the debut of the 2023 Leagues Cup, when we pause the MLS season for a month so all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs can compete in a World Cup-style tournament sanctioned by Concacaf. The first major soccer tournament to feature every club from a pair of top-flight leagues, three teams from Leagues Cup will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.

Just days before Leagues Cup kicks off, the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will take place July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

For MLS, this weekend is not only the launch of our 28th season, but the continuation of an important era leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Thank you for being with us every step of the way in the growth of MLS, and for being an invaluable part of the soccer movement in the U.S. and Canada.

I hope you enjoy the 2023 season!