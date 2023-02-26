Stand Up! Ludacris hammers Golden Spike in Atlanta United season opener

Ludacris Atlanta United

Christopher Brian Bridges, better known as Ludacris, was the latest celebrity to welcome fans to Atlanta - where the (soccer) players play.

The iconic rapper, actor, record producer and record executive - who grew up and made a name for himself in Georgia - took part in Atlanta United’s matchday tradition at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, hammering a ‘Golden Spike’ into a railroad ahead of Saturday night's dramatic, 2-1 season-opening win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

The three-time Grammy winner got the crowd going early, while Thiago Almada's late-game heroics sent them into an absolute frenzy right before the final whistle thanks to a pair of second-half stoppage-time golazos.

A night of legends in the 'A-T-L.' No better way to start off the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

