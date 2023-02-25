Liftoff! Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman scores first goal of 2023 MLS season

The 2023 MLS season is officially off and running!
Goal: W. Zimmerman vs. NYC, 34’
Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman scored the first goal of the new campaign, banging home a recycled free kick in the 34th minute of Saturday's clash with New York City FC at GEODIS Park.
Fafà Picault kept Randall Leal's looping service alive despite NYCFC's clearance attempt, then the US men's national team star gave the hosts a 1-0 lead by powering his volley past the fingertips of goalkeeper Luis Barraza.