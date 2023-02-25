Matchday

Liftoff! Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman scores first goal of 2023 MLS season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The 2023 MLS season is officially off and running!

Goal: W. Zimmerman vs. NYC, 34’

NSH_Zimmerman_Walker_HEA_1080x1080
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · Nashville SC

Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman scored the first goal of the new campaign, banging home a recycled free kick in the 34th minute of Saturday's clash with New York City FC at GEODIS Park.

Fafà Picault kept Randall Leal's looping service alive despite NYCFC's clearance attempt, then the US men's national team star gave the hosts a 1-0 lead by powering his volley past the fingertips of goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

Nashville SC Walker Zimmerman Matchday

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC rescheduled for July 4 due to inclement weather
Matchday 1 means MLS is Back! How to watch & what to know
"Christmas Eve" arrives for St. Louis CITY SC with first-ever MLS match
Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller in free agency
Portland Timbers sign defender Eric Miller in free agency
Your Saturday Kickoff: MLS is Back like never before in 2023
Your Saturday Kickoff: MLS is Back like never before in 2023
