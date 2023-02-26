Mateusz Klich scores stunner on DC United debut after transfer from Leeds United

Welcome to MLS, Mateusz Klich.
Goal: M. Klich vs. TOR, 13’
D.C. United’s marquee offseason signing scored a stunning long-range goal on his debut, rifling home from 25 yards in the 13th minute for a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC at Audi Field.
The Polish international, 32, joined D.C. last month from Leeds United as a Designated Player. He scored 24 goals and recorded 21 assists in 195 matches across all competitions for the English Premier League side.
Klich joins forwards Taxi Fountas and Christian Benteke as DPs for head coach Wayne Rooney's side, hoping to reinvigorate the 2022 Wooden Spoon winners – a label fans give to the league's last-place team.