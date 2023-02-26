Mateusz Klich scores stunner on DC United debut after transfer from Leeds United

D.C. United’s marquee offseason signing scored a stunning long-range goal on his debut, rifling home from 25 yards in the 13th minute for a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC at Audi Field.

The Polish international, 32, joined D.C. last month from Leeds United as a Designated Player. He scored 24 goals and recorded 21 assists in 195 matches across all competitions for the English Premier League side.