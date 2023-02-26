Historic! Tim Parker scores St. Louis CITY SC's first goal in MLS

Major League Soccer’s 29th team has their first-ever goal in their first-ever game.

What a start for @stlCITYsc ! Tim Parker just made history scoring the first goal in #AllForCITY history! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8xJ8RLffJh

The veteran center back silenced the raucous Q2 Stadium crowd and gave the expansion side a surprise 1-0 lead in the 24th minute with a towering header off an Eduard Löwen corner kick.

Parker, acquired following the Expansion Draft in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC, nodded the ball home right before goalkeeper Brad Stuver's attempted clearance.