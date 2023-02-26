Matchday

Historic! Tim Parker scores St. Louis CITY SC's first goal in MLS

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer’s 29th team has their first-ever goal in their first-ever game.

Tim Parker
Defender

Tim Parker wrote his name into St. Louis CITY SC's history books in Saturday's 3-2 win by scoring the club's opening goal in MLS play against Austin FC.

The veteran center back silenced the raucous Q2 Stadium crowd and gave the expansion side a surprise 1-0 lead in the 24th minute with a towering header off an Eduard Löwen corner kick.

Parker, acquired following the Expansion Draft in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC, nodded the ball home right before goalkeeper Brad Stuver's attempted clearance.

It was the 30-year-old's third MLS regular-season goal and first since 2018 in his first season with the New York Red Bulls.

