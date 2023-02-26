MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 

The Philadelphia Union made a massive opening statement to begin their 2023 MLS season, coming from behind at home to lay a 4-1 smackdown on the Columbus Crew .

But that was nothing compared to the verbal smackdown head coach Jim Curtin had in store during Saturday night's post-match press conference at Subaru Park.

"Anonymous quotes are for cowards," Curtin said when asked about an unnamed league executive who attacked the Union this week in an article for the The Athletic.

"People are very brave when they make anonymous quotes."

As hard as it may seem, not everyone is on the Philadelphia hype train. Last season's MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield runners-up, the Union rolled their way to the Eastern Conference crown and were seconds away from winning it all before a miracle Gareth Bale header in the last gasps of stoppage time forced the 2022 final into a dramatic penalty shootout that eventually went to LAFC.

With the core of last year's squad intact (including every starter returning) and key offseason arrivals making them arguably stronger, the Union were near-unanimous picks to make another serious run in 2023. Based on their Matchday 1 performance, these predictions were well-founded.

For Curtin, this was the perfect way to start off a season ripe with high expectations – and to send a message to any haters.

"I reminded the guys: yes everybody’s in love with us right now, picking us to win the Eastern Conference. But championships aren’t won on paper. Paper means nothing," he insisted.