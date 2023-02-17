Your Friday Kickoff: Why the latest MLS 2023 jerseys caught my eye

Major League Soccer has updated their website and mobile app. The new layouts will now feature streamlined MLS Season Pass integrations, full schedule access from the scoreboard section, and more. Read the full list of updates here.

Charlotte FC have acquired veteran defender Bill Tuiloma in a trade with the Portland Timbers. For the 27-year-old New Zealand international, Charlotte sent Portland $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM); an additional $100k in 2025 GAM will be sent as well if certain performance metrics are met. The center back has 10 goals and six assists in 107 regular-season appearances with Portland.

We’ve got more kits to be nice to after being nice to a bunch of them yesterday. We’ve also got to talk for a second about a couple of actual soccer things. And, in true Daily Kickoff fashion, we’re going to throw it all together in one big mess. Enjoy.

Seriously, I would have felt bad if I left the new kits out after addressing Wednesday’s wave. Or, at the very least, I would have gotten a sternly-worded letter from someone politely (but disappointedly) asking why I didn’t say anything about their kit. Here we go, starting with…

I’m a simple man. You connect something with your team back to a notable part of your city and I’m probably going to appreciate it. As a kit itself, it’s straightforward, but the connection is undeniably cool. Also, very important to note Nashville SC’s hype video accompanied by “God’s Going to Cut You Down” absolutely rules and is one of my favorite MLS things I’ve seen. It’s also even more important to note some covers of Cash songs go along with the kit and you can listen to them right now.

As always, we love to see a team look like themselves. The green kit just feels appropriately Galaxy. On top of that, the best part of the kit, the collar design, has a direct connection to the LA city flag. If they’d somehow connected it back to a famous LA citizen or designer, they would have gone three for three on my criteria checklist for “things that automatically make me appreciate a kit a little more.”

The colorway here is outstanding, as is the idea behind it. It looks great and I hope they build off it going forward. I don’t know what a “D.C. United Secondary Kit” is supposed to look like, but this feels really close. Maybe they could combine the cherry blossoms with D.C.’s very, very good city flag? Telling y’all, I’m a sucker for flag-based kits.

Not going to lie, I got excited when I saw Chicago’s for the first time. It was equal parts me thinking it looked pretty good and me being amazed at how much they just went for it here. The geometric designs and centered logo all pay off really nicely and, counter to my normal thinking, should look even better with a finalized sponsor. Oh, I guess the colors are based on the state flag, aren’t they? Dang, they got me again. I’m powerless here, y’all.

All you really have to do with a primary kit is look like yourself and not mess everything up. SKC didn’t suddenly decide to make the whole thing black with light blue stripes for no reason or something like that, so this is a winner. They have one of the best visual identities in the league; there’s no need to veer from that.

No matter what I say about it, every kit looks great if you win Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and MLS Cup with it.

The absolute most surefire way to get me to appreciate your kit is to put the Dallas Burn’s “Trogdor the Horse-inator” electric fire horse logo literally anywhere on your kit. He’s on the back of the collar. Therefore the kit is perfect.