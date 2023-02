Sporting Kansas City have unveiled their new primary jersey before the 2023 MLS season, the Hoops 4.0 Kit by adidas.

Dating back some 150 years, hooped soccer shirts are an iconic part of the Beautiful Game, and, over the past decade, the light blue/dark blue stripes have become synonymous with Sporting KC. The Hoops 4.0 Kit continues that tradition. Classic never goes out of style.