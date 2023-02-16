Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign defender Mujeeb Murana to homegrown contract

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Mujeeb Murana to a homegrown contract through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old fullback becomes the club's 15th academy product to earn a homegrown deal with the first team following an impressive 2022 season with Houston Dynamo 2. Murana had one assist over 23 appearances (22 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro last year, helping the club keep 10 clean sheets.

"The entire organization is proud to see one of our own earn a contract with the first team," Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release.

"This is just the next step for Mujeeb, who was an important member of a successful Dynamo 2 team last season."

After joining the Dynamo academy in 2012 at age 12, Murana spent three years at Saint Louis University, twice earning a spot on the All-Atlantic 10 team.

Houston kick off the 2023 MLS campaign - their first under new head coach Ben Olsen - on the road against FC Cincinnati on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Houston are looking for their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2017.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

