Inter Miami sign homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have promoted MLS NEXT Pro player Shanyder Borgelin to the first team on a homegrown contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old striker was Inter Miami II’s top scorer in 2022 with 14 goals – tied for fourth-most in the league. Originally a member of the Philadelphia Union academy, Borgelin joined the Herons' MLS NEXT Pro side last year before the club purchased his homegrown rights in January.
"We’re pleased for Shanyder to be able to take this next step and officially join the first team environment,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.
“Shanyder is a talented young player and a great person with the right mentality to continue to progress. We’re happy to continue that development here at Inter Miami, his hometown club.”
Capped three times by the Haitian national team, Borgelin adds depth to an attacking corps highlighted by marquee offseason signing Josef Martínez and Leonardo Campana, whose loan from Wolves became a permanent move after Miami exercised the transfer option of the Ecuadorian international striker.
The Herons also brought in Argentine attacker Nicolás Stefanelli, plus Jake LaCava and academy product Benjamin Cremaschi this winter.
Miami get their 2023 MLS season underway on Feb. 25 when hosting CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE:MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant