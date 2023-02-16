Inter Miami sign homegrown striker Shanyder Borgelin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have promoted MLS NEXT Pro player Shanyder Borgelin to the first team on a homegrown contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old striker was Inter Miami II’s top scorer in 2022 with 14 goals – tied for fourth-most in the league. Originally a member of the Philadelphia Union academy, Borgelin joined the Herons' MLS NEXT Pro side last year before the club purchased his homegrown rights in January.

"We’re pleased for Shanyder to be able to take this next step and officially join the first team environment,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.