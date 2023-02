LAFC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2023 MLS season, the Smokescreen Kit by adidas.

Celebrating the club's success, Smokescreen pays homage to LAFC's winning culture and iconic smoke-filled goal celebrations. The "world's city, world's game" jocktag signals the Black & Gold's global aspirations, while the "shoulder to shoulder" necktape shows their commitment to marching united towards uncharted territory.